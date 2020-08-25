League of Legends’ new champion Seraphine probably has more followers than you

Fan interactions and pre-release content with Seraphine, Riot Games’ upcoming champion, is making League of Legends history.

Seraphine is that support champion we’ve been waiting for. Following the horrendous slaughters delivered by Yone (imagine playing ADC in 2020) since Patch 10.6, this new addition to the lineup will be a nice change in pace from the current state.

Riot Games have already crossed the line between the virtual and the real in 2018, but the social media presence of this new champion has created hyped followers in addition to some amazing fan interaction.

This will be the second time League of Legends has pulled off such a grand publicity scheme. K/DA was the virtual pop group created by Riot Games in 2018 to tap into the K-Pop scene and infuse it with their own personal touch. The girl group unit featured four League of Legends champions voiced by both American and Korean singers, and the pay-off was huge. With the music video garnering over 300 million views and the release of profitable in-game skins, the stunt was successful in every way.

Seraphine isn’t far off from the music scene; her social media accounts label her as an aspiring songwriter and producer. As a result, we get some pretty sweet visuals and audio clips from her. With around 150,000 followers on Twitter, it’s incredible to see how much traction she’s getting (I mean, we don’t even know her skills yet).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This whole concept of creating an idol within the virtual world is pretty groundbreaking. Going beyond the physical, these dynamic characters have already taken over Youtube in the form of virtual Youtubers. If K/DA was jumping onto the K-Pop scene, then this is most likely a leap towards the V-tuber market. The most popular V-tuber (Kizuna AI) has over six million fans and has made waves on different social media platforms. Although not as popular, Seraphine has gained many fans of her own.

Riot Games has not yet any public statements towards Seraphine yet. However, the sheer amount of effort (not to mention money) put into promoting her has been remarkable. The information also comes from the reliable Brazillian content creator (Streamie) who was responsible for three other leaks in 2020, which leads us into believing the validity of these claims.

League of Legends has a habit of releasing a variety of champions into different roles each year. With Sett as the bruiser in top lane, Lilia running around the jungle, and Yone assassinating poor souls in mid, we are left with ADC and support. Streamie had already leaked another champion with skills resembling a marksman’s, implying that Seraphine will be the cutie support we want in all our games. And we don’t even know what she does yet.