Let Stereolab shoot you into retro-futuristic bliss with Dimension M2, the first single from upcoming compilation Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4]. The new volume spans material from 1999 through 2008, and arrives February 26.

Electrically Possessed [Switched On Volume 4] is out February 26 on Warp Records / Duophonic UHF Disks via Inertia Music. Pre-order your copy here.