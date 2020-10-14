LISTEN: Stevie Wonder – ‘Where Is Our Love Song’ and ‘Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate’

Hall of Famer and musical pioneer Stevie Wonder has released his first new music in 15 years, announcing Where Is Our Love Song and Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate. The two new tunes are his first non-Motown releases and are believed to be part of an in-progress EP.

Wonder also recently launched his own imprint, So What The Fuss Music, as part of Republic Records. According to the musician, he began writing Where Is Our Love Song when he was just 18 years old and has since completed the lyrics. The track also features Gary Clark Jr. on guitar.

Can’t Put It In The Hand Of Fate, Wonder has said, is about the current racial tensions in the world and the need for change for people of all races.

Where Is Our Love Song and Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate are both out now on all platforms.