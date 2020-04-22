 ​ ​
LISTEN: Various Artists – ‘Stay Inside: Songs from The Great Indoors’

Stay Inside bears some good advice, and plenty of reasons to self-isolate and play some tunes. The compilation is a joint effort between local labels Osborne Again, Dinosaur City Records, Spunk Records, Blossom Rot Records, Hotel Motel and Inertia Music, featuring a great many Aussie favourites.

April 22, 2020

