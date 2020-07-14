 ​ ​
LISTEN: Yo La Tengo – ‘James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds’

Yo La Tengo capture formlessness on their latest track, James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds. It’s an atmospheric inquest into the weightless isolation coming out of the indie trio’s rehearsal space in Hoboken. Check it out below.

July 14, 2020

