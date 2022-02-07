Lizzo teases a new track in the background of nude Instagram posts

Lizzo posted a couple of nude shots to Instagram with a sweet and vulnerable message and a cheeky taste of some new music.

The three-time Grammy-award winner boasted and promoted self-love for all alongside a couple of pics with Lizzo totally stopped down.

Sometimes the truth does indeed hurt but absolutely not, in this case, sometimes the truth is just a fresh new banger and a whole lot of loving yourself.

“If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose,” she penned in the caption. “We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.” The first Instagram post reads.

The video only went for 11-seconds but plays what appears to be Lizzo’s forthcoming single with the lyrics “If you love me, you love all of me / Or none of me at all,” heard throughout the clip.

We can pretty safely say abso-fricken-lutely babe, we love all of you!