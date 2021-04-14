A new Louis Armstrong documentary is coming to Apple TV

Black & Blues: the Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong is a new documentary that’s been greenlit by Apple. It promises to be a unique examination of the jazz icon’s life.

A new documentary, Black & Blues: the Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong has been given the go-ahead by Apple. The pioneering role that Armstrong played in the popularisation of jazz throughout the early 20th century is set to feature prominently, as well as his support for the Civil Rights Movement.

The documentary is set to be a revelatory experience as filmmakers were given access to a plethora of previously unseen materials from the Armstrong archives.

Black & Blues is from the team at Imagine Documentaries, a company headed by Hollywood heavyweights Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. Director of Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men, Sacha Jenkins, is also onboard.

The part that Louis Armstrong played in bringing jazz to the wider attention of the American public cannot be underestimated. Born in New Orleans in 1901, he became an in-demand cornetist as a teenager, eventually plying his trade in the music Meccas of New York and Chicago, alongside contemporaries like Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday.

His distinct vocals and flair for soloing helped transform the style into a medium for virtuosic individual players. With that focus came fame on a global scale for Louis Armstrong.

Needless to say, there’s a lot to look forward to in this documentary.