Man that lived in a cave for 20 years gets COVID jab, urges others to do the same

A man who has lived in a cave for the past 20 years has just received his first COVID vaccination dose, and urges others to do the same.

Panta Petrovic, who just got his COVID jab, has made the Serbian mountains his home for the past 20 years.

He had donated all of his money to the local community to fund the construction of three bridges in the town. Instead, Petrovic rejected money altogether and chose to live in an isolated cave in the mountains.

His belongings were nothing more than a hay bed, an old bathtub for a toilet, and stray animals for company.

His diet mainly consisted of mushrooms and fish that he’d caught from a local creek.

However, several animals were starting to be killed by the local wolf, so he was forced to hike down the mountain more and more, to search for leftover food in bins.

On one of his scavaging trips, he learned about the COVID-19 pandemic, long after it had begun.

He was quick to come to terms with COVID-19 and got the jab at the earliest opportunity.

“I want to get all three doses, including the extra one… I urge every citizen to get vaccinated, every single one of them,” he said.

Panta Petrovic has since moved closer to town, building a shack that still maintains a large distance from other people. He feeds himself and his pets using food donations and state welfare.

This isn’t the first time COVID-19 has been a rude awakening to those already in isolation.

Shows such as Big Brother had to announce to the already isolated contestants the state of the rest of the world.