Massive Attack Announce New Music for 2026… But Not On Spotify

The trip-hop icons double down on their boycott of the platform as they prepare to release long-awaited new material

British trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack have revealed that they will be releasing new music in 2026, but not via the streaming giant Spotify.

According to their recent social media post, the band plans to issue a “cache of work created in the recent past” and notes that these tracks “will be available physically and digitally via a new label with Spotify exception.”

This move follows their earlier decision to withdraw their catalogue from Spotify altogether. The group have cited ethical concerns tied to Spotify’s CEO and broader moral issues with how streaming platforms distribute artist revenue.

By refusing to release forthcoming work on Spotify, Massive Attack appear to be locking in on that stance: prioritising alternative distribution, direct monetisation and control over platform ethics.

It remains unclear whether the “cache” refers to a full-length album, EP, or series of singles. The band’s most recent full studio album, Heligoland, dates back to 2010, though they released their ‘Eutopia’ EP in 2020.

Drawing from that gap, the announcement carries significance: fans will be watching with anticipation to see how the group re-emerges both creatively and commercially.

In forgoing Spotify, Massive Attack are taking a bold path at a moment when streaming dominates the music industry. It raises questions about how the artist autonomy, revenue models and platform ethics intersect in a digital age.

Whether this strategy will pay off, both artistically and financially remains to be seen, but it certainly underscores the band’s willingness to experiment not just with sound but with the business of music itself.

For direct announcements on Massive Attack’s 2026 releases and special performances, join their official WhatsApp channel here.