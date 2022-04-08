Get in touch with your spiritual side with the latest from MELODOWNZ, ‘Pray For More’

After a string of successful singles in 2021, hip hop extraordinaire MELODOWNZ has dropped his next track, Pray For More.

MELODOWNZ taken his craft to new heights with his latest single Pray For More featuring Australian rapper Lisi, who just enjoyed a stint in New Zealand’s Shazam top ten charts.

The track also features New Zealand-based R&B songwriter Mikey Dam who has recently enjoyed a fair bit of his own success too.

Pray For More showcases a fresh sound for MELODOWNZ, employing a classical beat of grand piano and a string section, backed by a bed of slightly more familiar trap drums and bass.

The single was dropped alongside a cinematic music video that experiments with stain glass lighting in the setting of a gothic-era church.

MELODOWNZ has already caught the attention of J. Cole’s label Dreamville Records, after supporting Dreamville-signed rapper Bas at an Aukland show. The Aukland rapper left enough of an impression to be featured on the label’s Instagram page.

If that’s not impressive enough, MELODOWNZ also got Denzel Curry to feature on one of his 2019 tracks, No Mercy.

Safe to say, the future looks bright – to a blinding degree. Who knows, he could be collaborating with J. Cole himself in no time.

But in the meantime, you can listen to Pray For More and watch the music video below.