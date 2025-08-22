Microphone Month 2025 Announcement

October is Mic Month 🎤 Let’s talk about the gear that hears it all

We spend a lot of time talking about the sounds that shape music. The gear that bends and breaks them. The artists that push them. But what about the gear that hears them first?

This October, we’re giving microphones their moment ✨

Mic Month is Happy’s latest deep dive — a month-long celebration of the unsung heroes of sound. We’re talking dynamic legends, delicate condensers, lo-fi weirdos, and all the little sonic details they manage to catch that the rest of us miss 👂

Throughout October, you’ll see:

• 🎧 Original reviews of new and classic mics

• 📜 A Mic Month listicle to pull it all together

• 🎬 Short-form Engineering the Sound video features

• 📸 Original photography across socials and the site

Basically, if it hears you, we’re hearing it out 🔊

Microphones don’t just capture sound — they shape it. From bedroom demos to studio takes, from film sets to field recordings, they’re the quiet enablers behind everything we listen to. You might not always notice them, but you definitely feel them.

Whether you’re deep in the recording world or just want to know what your favourite artists are singing into, Mic Month is here to scratch the itch 🎙️

Let’s make some noise for the gear that hears it all 🖤