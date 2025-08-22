Brent Hinds: A Legend’s Final Ride

Mastodon Guitarist Bret Hinds Dies in Motorcycle Crash

In a tragic twist that’s left the music world reeling, Brent Hinds – the dynamic founder and guitarist of Mastodon – has passed away in a motorcycle crash in Atlanta at the age of 51.

Hinds was reported to be riding his Harley-Davidson when a BMW SUV failed to give way while turning left, crashing into him. He was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene.

Authorities have ruled the cause accidental, marking a heartbreaking end to a storied career.

The heavy metal guitarist was born in Alabama in 1974 and brought a rebellious charm and raw creativity to the Atlanta metal scene, co-founding Mastodon in 2000.

Across eight studio albums, his virtuosic guitar work and fierce vocals helped define the band’s signature mix of sludge, progressive metal, and poetic storytelling.

Highlights include Remission, Leviathan, and the Grammy-winning Emperor of Sand (2018).

Earlier this year, Hinds and Mastodon announced a mutual split after 25 years together.

This statement later prompted what seemed like jaded remarks from Hinds, claiming he had been “kicked out” of the band.

Despite the discord, the void his absence leaves is remarkable—a truly tragic day for the metal world.

In a heartfelt Instagram commemoration, Mastodon acknowledged the artist’s many “triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that touched the hearts of so many,” stating that the band had been left “in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief” following the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mastodon (@mastodonrocks)

At just 51, Hinds’ legacy remains one of wild creative spirit, defined by his boundary-breaking guitar riffs and vocals. Rest in Power, Brent Hinds.