Ministry and King Crimson drummer Bill Rieflin has died, aged 59

Renowned drummer and talented musician, Bill Rieflin’s passing was announced late last night. Best known as the drummer in American industrial metal band Ministry, Rieflin was just 59 years old and had been fighting an ongoing battle with cancer.

Rieflin made a name for himself throughout the 70s and 80s, drumming for an array of different bands throughout his career. Fans have come together to celebrate the talented drummer after his bandmate made the announcement.

Bill Rieflin is best known for his drumming in Ministry, R.E.M. and King Crimson.

As well as Ministry, Rieflin drummed for bands R.E.M. and King Crimson, but also joined forces with Nine Inch Nails and The Blackouts. His contribution to the industrial scene is evident in the number of albums he featured across – classics such as The Land of Rape and Honey and Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs.

The announcement of the drummer’s death was posted by fellow bandmate and guitarist Robert Fripp who posted on Facebook, breaking the news to fans:

“A call from Tracy Rieflin in Seattle … Tracy told Toyah and me that the day was grey, and as Bill flew away the clouds opened, and the skies were blue for about fifteen minutes. Fly well, Brother Bill! My life is immeasurably richer for knowing you.”

The touching tribute was followed by a statement released on Ministry’s social media pages, reading:

“Today we lost a wonderful artist, tremendous human being and an integral part of Ministry’s developments and success.”