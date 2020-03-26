Happy Mag presents Pyjama Jam: live at your place!

Live at your place! Presenting the inaugural Pyjama Jam.

Everyone who’s been to a Happy Mag show knows we love to put on a party, and we pride ourselves on making those parties excellent. Sadly, this isn’t a time where live gigs are viable, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all get down a little. That’s why we’ve put together something special.

It’s a Happy show you can enjoy in your jimmy jams. Today we’re stoked to launch Pyjama Jam, a live streamed gig featuring a bunch of your favourite artists.

Like any of our shows, we’ll be hand-picking a lineup of our favourite musos from Sydney and beyond. Each act will perform for 15 minutes before passing the torch to the next performers – the action won’t stop as long as we’re live. We’re intending this to be the first in a series of live-streamed gigs.

The very first Pyjama Jam goes down on Friday April 3rd, with performances kicking off at 6pm. Best enjoyed with drink in hand from the comfort of your self-isolation chalet.

Stay tuned – we’ll announce the lineup very soon. Stay up to date via the Facebook event.

Details

Friday April 3rd

From 6pm

Your place

