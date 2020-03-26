Britney Spears calls for redistribution of wealth in new social media post

Britney Spears has taken a socialist stance in her latest social media post in response to COVID-19. In a time where being at home, binge-watching Netflix, and spending the day in our pyjamas has become both acceptable and encouraged, we are all still trying to comprehend the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials and governments have emphasised the need for us to practice social distancing in order to curb the further spread of the disease. Yet, some people are just not getting the message and Britney isn’t for it.

Britney’s latest social media post asks for a general strike, telling fans “we can still be together.”

Conservative commentators don’t seem to be comprehending the severity of the pandemic and the necessity of ensuring we are adhering to social distancing regulations. Select conservatives are even calling for a return to work, blatantly ignoring the fact that this could cause further spread of the disease.

Britney has jumped on board the tirade of messages that are encouraging people to stay at home, even reposting a socialist graphic originally shared by writer Mimi Zhu. Accompanying the post, Spears also included three red rose emojis, a symbol synonymous with the socialist cause online – the graphic telling that “we can still be together” despite practising social isolation and distancing.