A Love Supreme, The Coconut Children and more – Happy’s Weekend Reading

On the list for this weekend in reading is a special slice of jazz history, A Love Supreme, and a moving debut from Vivian Pham, The Coconut Children.

Stefan Hunt’s We’re All Going to Die will help you to live more and fear less, Greenwood is an absorbing and original epic from the pen of Michael Christie and a dark, suspenseful tale from rural Mexico, Fernanda Melchor’s Hurricane Season rounds off the list.

A Love Supreme: The Creation of John Coltrane’s Classic Album by Ashley Khan

Khan’s book sheds new light on one of the immortal bodies of work in the jazz canon. Included items like John Coltrane‘s original hand-written poem, A Love Supreme, and behind-the-scenes photos from the 1964 sessions, have never seen the light of day before. Visit Allen & Unwin for more.

The Coconut Children by Vivian Pham

A brilliant debut from a new Australian literary talent, The Coconut Children reunites two childhood friends. A hopeful and moving coming of age story, which is already garnering high praise for the prodigiously talented Vivian Pham. More at Penguin.

We’re All Going to Die: and Why That’s Kinda Awesome by Stefan Hunt

In the vein of Apathetical Sydney, author and illustrator, Stefan Hunt’s book is somewhat of a self-help volume, dressed in the style of children’s literature. Themes of life, death and the fear of failure are confronted here, imploring us to live our best lives. Via Pantera.

Greenwood by Michael Christie

This strikingly original narrative takes us to the future, present and past, exploring the connections of one family to their place in the world—a setting deep in the wilds of the Canadian forest. For more information, visit Scribe.

Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor

Inspired by real events, Hurricane Season examines the fallout after the death of a village’s Witch, who was a significant member of this rural Mexican community. Swirling with violence, dark suspense and intense fury from the pen of Melchor. See Text for more.