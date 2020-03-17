What you missed at the Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch

On Friday night we held the Happy Mag Issue 14 Launch. After giving our hands a good wash, of course.

Taking over all three levels of The Marlborough Hotel in Newtown, the show came just three days before the Aus government’s ban on gatherings of 500 people or more. The feeling was distinct in the air; this could be the last gig for a while – for artists and punters alike. Reliably, people went pretty wild.

Check out what you missed at Happy Mag’s Issue 14 Launch, a full-venue takeover of Sydney’s Marlborough Hotel featuring more than 15 acts.

The night went straight to redlining with sets from Bread Club on level one and Naughty Boys on the ground floor, two emerging Sydney acts with plenty of energy in the can. Following up were Lorelei and Babitha on their respective floors, dialling up the heat as the sun well and truly went down.

On the ground floor the venue was stacked up in time for VOIID – who managed to conjure up a circle pit with their punky jams. They were followed up by SCABZ who brought even more heat, climbing fixtures and working the crowd like the Newtown queens they are.

Upstairs got cozy as Poolroom. and Big White took the reins, each bringing a party of their own to the level one stage. It was the perfect base for headliners These New South Whales to wreak utter havoc upon; an absolute mess of limbs with the not-so-occasional crowd surfer to boot.

Meanwhile, the ground floor was stacked and ready to be satiated by their own headline act – a service the Hard-Ons were more than chuffed to provide. Delivering crunchy riffs and deadly drum work, the place quickly turned to riot.

Meanwhile, the club stage in Tokyo Sing Song was pumping. Sets from Happy Mag DJs and Finger Food prepped the crowd for some electric live techno to come, courtesy of local Sydney act Rebel Yell.

After a showing that had every head in the room reeling, Eastern Distributor picked up the scraps with a squelchy, acid-infused set to take it home.

Check out a taste of what went down below. If you didn’t get your hands on Happy Mag Issue 14 on the night, you can still grab a copy here.