Over 80 acts are taking over 12 Sydney venues for a 24 Hour Party this July

Saturday July 3rd is the 24 Hour Party from Solotel, the hotel group behind The Bank, The Marlborough Hotel, The Erko, The Golden Sheaf, and more.

This July, hospitality group Solotel is putting on one of the bigger free live music events Sydney has seen this year. With acts such as I Know Leopard, Lime Cordiale, and The Aston Shuffle playing across 12 venues, there’s truly something on the cards for everyone at the 24 Hour Party.

The big event stretches across venues as far east as The Golden Sheaf, through the central locations such as Barangaroo House or Kings Cross Hotel, then a handful of inner west favourites in The Bank, The Erko, Public House Petersham, and more. The best part? It’s all for free – so let’s dive into it.

As for venue specifics, the Bank will be hosting bands upstairs on the Waywards stage including Hayley Mary and Grinding Eyes, then a score of DJs on the ground floor. Up the road at The Marly you’ll experience DJ sets from Lime Cordiale, Jennifer Loveless, and plenty of others, with venue’s club stage thumping until 8am – that’s big.

The Golden Sheaf will kick off the 24 Hour Party with an 8am Retro Sweat Class, with live music running 16 hours until 2am including sets from The Aston Shuffle and Tim Ayre. In the city, Goros will be heaving from 6pm-2am, a midnight set live set from Laura Andallo being a highlight.

Public House Petersham will be your best bet for an afternoon party that kicks into the evening, with live music running ’til 1am. A live set from I Know Leopard and a DJ set from The Goods are the main attractions here.

Across the rest of the 24 Hour Party venues, you’re looking at DJ lineups programmed by some of Sydney’s finest. Kings Cross Hotel has levels curated by Canned Fruit and Motorik, and House of Mince will take over the Darlo Bar.

On top of that, you can catch Banquet DJs at The Clock, Levins & Shag at The Erko, Billy Sierra and Canned Fruit at Sackville, and heaps more friends on the decks.

Check out the full artist and venue lineups below. Set times are yet to be announced, but you can sign up to be the first to hear about them right here.

Full Lineup

THE ASTON SHUFFLE

BANNOFEE

BEN FESTER

HAYLEY MARY

I KNOW LEOPARD

JENNIFER LOVELESS

LARA ANDALLO

LIME CORDIALE (DJ SET)

LUKE ALESSI

THE HOUSE OF SILKY

THE REGIME

STEVAN

THE BUOYS (DJ SET)

TIM AYRE (LIVE)

TONI YOTZI

X CLUB.

1TBSP

ADAM LEWIS

AYEBATONYE

BANQUET DJS

BENNYCHIEFS

BETTY GRUMBLE

BILLY SIERRA

BOBBY VIBE POSITIVE

BOOMCHILD

BOYCEY

CANNED FRUIT

CAROLINA GASOLINA X STELLY G

CASEY

CHASE ZERA

CLOSE COUNTERS DJ

COMMAND D

COUSIN

CRESCENDOLL

DEAD WI†CH

DEEPA

DJ FELINE

DJ MACARONI

DJ SMITHERS

DUSTY FINGERS

DYAN TAI

THE ESSENTIAL STIX

EUREKA FLYWAVES

FRANCIS XAVIER

FREDA

GEE

THE GOODS (DJ SET)

GRINDING EYES

HONEY POINT

KAMALIZA

KAT STEVENS

KESMAR

KLEVAONE & ERIN MARSHALL

LEVINS

THE LIQUOR SISTERS

MADAMI

MCLEAN & MAI

MEGAFAUNA

THE MELODRONES

MERPH

MOTORIK VIBE COUNCIL

MOWGLI MAY

MS THANDI

NES

THE NIGHTS (DJ SET)

NIKU

RED REY

REENIE

RETRO SWEAT

RIKEFE OHWOSI DJ

ROBBIE ROMMERS

RYDEEN

SARAH TONKIN

SEVADER

SHADY LADIES

SHAG

SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN

SIILA

SPIN THE BOTTLE DJS

SUMNER

SVETA

SYPRESS

TANGELA

TASS TERIYAKIMAMI

TRAD

Venues

The Albion

The Bank

Barangaroo House

The Clock

Darlo Bar

The Erko

Goros

Kings Cross Hotel

The Marly

Public House Petersham

The Sackville

The Golden Sheaf

Find out more about the 24 Hour Party here.