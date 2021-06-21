Over 80 acts are taking over 12 Sydney venues for a 24 Hour Party this July

Saturday July 3rd is the 24 Hour Party from Solotel, the hotel group behind The Bank, The Marlborough Hotel, The Erko, The Golden Sheaf, and more.
This July, hospitality group Solotel is putting on one of the bigger free live music events Sydney has seen this year. With acts such as I Know Leopard, Lime Cordiale, and The Aston Shuffle playing across 12 venues, there’s truly something on the cards for everyone at the 24 Hour Party.
The big event stretches across venues as far east as The Golden Sheaf, through the central locations such as Barangaroo House or Kings Cross Hotel, then a handful of inner west favourites in The Bank, The Erko, Public House Petersham, and more. The best part? It’s all for free – so let’s dive into it.
As for venue specifics, the Bank will be hosting bands upstairs on the Waywards stage including Hayley Mary and Grinding Eyes, then a score of DJs on the ground floor. Up the road at The Marly you’ll experience DJ sets from Lime Cordiale, Jennifer Loveless, and plenty of others, with venue’s club stage thumping until 8am – that’s big.
The Golden Sheaf will kick off the 24 Hour Party with an 8am Retro Sweat Class, with live music running 16 hours until 2am including sets from The Aston Shuffle and Tim Ayre. In the city, Goros will be heaving from 6pm-2am, a midnight set live set from Laura Andallo being a highlight.
Public House Petersham will be your best bet for an afternoon party that kicks into the evening, with live music running ’til 1am. A live set from I Know Leopard and a DJ set from The Goods are the main attractions here.
Across the rest of the 24 Hour Party venues, you’re looking at DJ lineups programmed by some of Sydney’s finest. Kings Cross Hotel has levels curated by Canned Fruit and Motorik, and House of Mince will take over the Darlo Bar.
On top of that, you can catch Banquet DJs at The Clock, Levins & Shag at The Erko, Billy Sierra and Canned Fruit at Sackville, and heaps more friends on the decks.
Check out the full artist and venue lineups below. Set times are yet to be announced, but you can sign up to be the first to hear about them right here.
Full Lineup
THE ASTON SHUFFLE
BANNOFEE
BEN FESTER
HAYLEY MARY
I KNOW LEOPARD
JENNIFER LOVELESS
LARA ANDALLO
LIME CORDIALE (DJ SET)
LUKE ALESSI
THE HOUSE OF SILKY
THE REGIME
STEVAN
THE BUOYS (DJ SET)
TIM AYRE (LIVE)
TONI YOTZI
X CLUB.
1TBSP
ADAM LEWIS
AYEBATONYE
BANQUET DJS
BENNYCHIEFS
BETTY GRUMBLE
BILLY SIERRA
BOBBY VIBE POSITIVE
BOOMCHILD
BOYCEY
CANNED FRUIT
CAROLINA GASOLINA X STELLY G
CASEY
CHASE ZERA
CLOSE COUNTERS DJ
COMMAND D
COUSIN
CRESCENDOLL
DEAD WI†CH
DEEPA
DJ FELINE
DJ MACARONI
DJ SMITHERS
DUSTY FINGERS
DYAN TAI
THE ESSENTIAL STIX
EUREKA FLYWAVES
FRANCIS XAVIER
FREDA
GEE
THE GOODS (DJ SET)
GRINDING EYES
HONEY POINT
KAMALIZA
KAT STEVENS
KESMAR
KLEVAONE & ERIN MARSHALL
LEVINS
THE LIQUOR SISTERS
MADAMI
MCLEAN & MAI
MEGAFAUNA
THE MELODRONES
MERPH
MOTORIK VIBE COUNCIL
MOWGLI MAY
MS THANDI
NES
THE NIGHTS (DJ SET)
NIKU
RED REY
REENIE
RETRO SWEAT
RIKEFE OHWOSI DJ
ROBBIE ROMMERS
RYDEEN
SARAH TONKIN
SEVADER
SHADY LADIES
SHAG
SHANTAN WANTAN ICHIBAN
SIILA
SPIN THE BOTTLE DJS
SUMNER
SVETA
SYPRESS
TANGELA
TASS TERIYAKIMAMI
TRAD
Venues
The Albion
The Bank
Barangaroo House
The Clock
Darlo Bar
The Erko
Goros
Kings Cross Hotel
The Marly
Public House Petersham
The Sackville
The Golden Sheaf
Find out more about the 24 Hour Party here.