Spotify confirms new plans to aid musicians impacted by coronavirus

Musicians have been calling for Spotify to increase streaming royalties during the coronavirus outbreak, and it looks like it might have worked.

While not directly increasing rates, Spotify is rolling out some new plans to help struggling musicians financially during this difficult time.

Spotify announce donations to numerous music charities and reveal new feature which enables fans to donate to artists through their profile.

To start off with, the streaming giant is working with charities such as MusiCares, Help Musicians and PRS Foundation, making some sizeable donations each.

The company is also providing a means to donate to the charities from their own platform, announcing a Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief Page. The streaming service will then match any donations made on the page, up to a figure of $10 million.

That isn’t all though. Musicians on the platform are also being given an easier way to maintain their income while live performances are off-limits. A brand new feature will allow artists to raise funds through their Spotify profile, allowing them to link and direct fans to a fundraising page of their choice.

Recently, companies around the world have taken measures to help support musicians during this time – such as Bandcamp donating 100% of their profits to artists for a day – and it’s clear Spotify are now also committed to joining in on the effort. Hopefully, these measures provide some much-needed relief to the creative industry.