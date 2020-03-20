10 great Australian records to buy on Bandcamp today

For one day only, Bandcamp is donating 100% of their profits to artists in light of the current coronavirus pandemic and its inevitable economic impact on musicians. The platform is already pretty incredible as it usually gives around 80-85% to artists (as opposed to iTunes who gives about 60%).

In light of that, we’ve put together a list of 10 awesome Aussie artists whose albums you can buy on vinyl. Check it out below.

IV League – When You Lose Me

Last year, IV League won our annual Needle in the Hay competition for their EP, When You Lose Me. Full of dazzling 90s alt-rock, they’re a band who can put no foot wrong. As part of the prize, they received 250 pressings of their EP on vinyl, and today is the perfect day to get yourself a copy. For fans of The Breeders.

Head to IV League’s Bandcamp to buy When You Lose Me on vinyl.

<a href="http://ivleaguemusic.bandcamp.com/album/when-you-lose-me">When You Lose Me by IV League</a>

I Know Leopard – Love Is A Landmine

Last year, I Know Leopard released their debut album, Love Is A Landmine. Full of 70s dream pop bangers, it’s a record soaked in emotion. Perfect for Sunday mornings – or heck, any time of the week. For fans of Arcade Fire.

Head to I Know Leopard’s Bandcamp to buy Love Is A Landmine on vinyl.

Sampa The Great – The Return

Sampa The Great‘s debut album, The Return, came out last year to critical acclaim, taking the number 1 spot on Double J’s Top 50 Albums of 2019. A sprawling conceptual affair with a palette full of hip hop, soul, and even ancient Southern African sounds. For fans of Chance the Rapper.

Head to Sampa The Great’s Bandcamp to buy The Return on vinyl.

<a href="http://sampathegreat.bandcamp.com/album/the-return">The Return by Sampa The Great</a>

Julia Jacklin – Crushing

Julia Jacklin released her highly anticipated second album, Crushing, last year and it only cemented her royalty in the cannon of great poet-musicians. For fans of Joni Mitchell.

On a side note, for the rest of March, Jacklin’s label Polyvinyl are also waiving their portion of the cut of Bandcamp sales, so this means for any artist on the label, they’ll see the entirety of the profits.

Head to Julia Jacklin’s Bandcamp to buy Crushing on vinyl.

<a href="http://juliajacklin.bandcamp.com/album/crushing">Crushing by Julia Jacklin</a>

Methyl Ethyl – Triage

Methyl Ethyl released their third album, Triage last year, and it does not disappoint. Blending art-rock with psychedelia and hints of 80s synth-pop, the record contains a new level of drama, laced, always, with the idiosyncratic vocal melodies of frontman Jake Webb. For fans of Tame Impala.

Head to Methy Ethyl’s Bandcamp to buy Triage on vinyl.

<a href="http://methylethel.bandcamp.com/album/triage">Triage by METHYL ETHEL</a>

Mildlife – How Long Does It Take?

Melbourne four-piece Mildlife delivered a stunning offering last year in the form of How Long Does It Take? A psychedelic, intergalactic track full of dance beats, funky AF bass, flutes, brass, and Fender Rhodes. The 12″ also contains some excellent remixes. For fans of Khruangbin.

Head to Mildlife’s Bandcamp to buy How Long Does It Take? on vinyl.

<a href="http://mildlife.com.au/album/how-long-does-it-take">How Long Does It Take? by Mildlife</a>

Jade Imagine – Basic Love

Intimate suburban dream pop is the modus operandi for Melbourne’s Jade Imagine, and they do it will breathtaking precision. They released their debut album Basic Love last year. For fans of Courtney Barnett.

Head to Jade Imagine’s Bandcamp to buy Basic Love on vinyl.

<a href="http://jadeimagine.bandcamp.com/album/basic-love">Basic Love by jade imagine</a>

#1 Dads – Golden Repair

#1 Dads is the side project of Big Scary‘s Tom Iansek. Earlier this month the band dropped their third album, Golden Repair. Full of contemplative ballads it traces a warm sonic palette full of acoustic guitars and soft piano melodies. For fans of Bon Iver.

Head to #1 Dads Bandcamp to buy Golden Repair on vinyl.

<a href="http://musicyourdadsmake.bandcamp.com/album/golden-repair-lp-2020">Golden Repair (LP | 2020) by #1 Dads</a>

The Uplifting Bell Ends – Super Giant III

Sydney five-piece, The Uplifting Bell Ends put out their third LP, Super Giant III, earlier this year through Third Eye Stimuli Records. It’s an irresistible blend of psychedelic Australiana folk-rock seeped in raw emotion. For fans of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Head to The Uplifting Bell Ends’ Bandcamp to buy Super Giant III on vinyl.

<a href="http://thirdeyestimuli.bandcamp.com/album/super-giant-iii">Super Giant III by The Uplifting Bell Ends</a>

Rosa Maria – Here She Comes

Sydney band Rosa Maria released their second album Here She Comes late last year and it’s full of 60s inspired garage surf rock, scratchy and brilliant. For fans of The Growlers.

Head to Rosa Maria’s Bandcamp to buy Here She Comes on vinyl.