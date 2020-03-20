Georgia Lines is bursting with confidence on new single ‘Same Things’

Kiwi singer-songwriter Georgia Lines (formerly known as George) has just released her latest single Same Things. A feel-good pop track drenched with summer vibes, sure to get you grooving even in the worst of times.

When it comes to the realm of electro-pop, it can be hard to create a track which stands out from the rest, but Same Things does just this. The tune’s strong sense of authenticity is most likely due to an incredible strength found in Line’s distinctive vocals, as powerful as they are angelic.

New Zealand’s Georgia Lines has delivered a flawless piece of summer pop with her brand new single, Same Things.

Same Things is Line’s ode to the ever-complicated, scary, and exciting the game of love. Through her beautiful lyrical ability, Line declares the importance of making up your mind, standing by yourself, and moving on with confidence.

While the feel-good track was written in 2015, 2019 saw the song be brought to life in a Texan recording session with producer Abel Orta Jr. About the track’s creative process, Georgia stated:

“Abel and I were sifting through the shortlist of tracks for the EP, but frustration was starting to set in. Between starting new ideas, and searching through voice memos, the skeleton of Same Things came forth. I gave myself two hours to write new parts, while Abel worked on production. By the end of the day we had a brand new song which really holds its own place on the EP.”

While the track alone conjures images of confidence and freedom, Georgia Line’s accompanying music video really brings these ideas to life. Shot on a farm in Bombay, in Auckland’s outer limits, the video was directed by Petra Cibilich. It shows Georgia front and centre of the frame, dancing with the stunning farm landscape behind her.

Through these visuals and Line’s gorgeous performance, we are able to see the deeply personal nature of the song and its lyrics, a profoundly introspective piece of songwriting from the young artist.

The release of Same Things follows the January issue of Georgia’s stunning EP cut, My Love, which was released through UK label FrtyFve in a one-off single distribution deal. Georgia Lines’ self-titled, five-track EP will release on 27 March, but for now, soak in the sunshine of Georgia Line’s new single Same Things.

Same Things is out now.