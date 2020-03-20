Re-discover The Fragments with this huge new double album

From 2001 to 2005, Sydney-based outfit The Fragments toured frequently up and down the east coast, amassing quite the fan base with their unrelenting brand of alt-rock. In that time, although they recorded albums worth of material, the group only ever released three singles.

Now, fifteen years later, it’s our pleasure to say that The Fragments have finally released a huge double compilation album, covering that largely undocumented period of time. So, if you weren’t gigging down the east coast fifteen years ago, this is the perfect time to introduce yourself (or re-introduce yourself) to The Fragments.

With the release of a huge new double compilation album, we’re able to revisit and properly appreciate the music of Sydney indie-rock greats The Fragments.

Initially influenced by indie-rock greats like Sonic Youth and The Shins, The Fragments’ sound is a blend of blissful melodies and harsh, abrasive sonic textures. All throughout this new double album, the band deliver moments of musical clarity, and barrages of dense instrumentation.

What started as the indie-rock project of Damian Press (guitars, vocals, keys, production) and Piers Twomey (guitars, vocals, keys), soon grew into a full four-piece band, with Cristo Kollias on drums and Fraser Smith on bass.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Together, thr group developed a sound that drew from the indie heavyweights of the time, but ventures into something new and exciting. You Saw Me Fall, the opening track of Transporter Volume 1, perfectly showcases their melodic and hard-hitting blend of sounds. What starts as a rather delicate keys-driven number evolves into an explosive slice of post-rock mastery.

From here, the band navigate myriad sonic territories, properly encompassing all the ground they covered in the early 2000s.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While these songs were written over a decade ago, they still feel just as visceral and blood-pumping today. By the time you reach the conclusion of this sprawling double album, you’ll have fallen in love with a band that many fell in love years ago.

Do yourself a favour and listen to the two new album above.