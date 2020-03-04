Needle In The Hay winners: IV League’s ‘When You Lose Me’ out now on vinyl

Last October, Melbourne indie darlings IV League took out the top spot for our Needle In The Hay competition for their debut EP When You Lose Me.

As part of their prize, they received 250 pressings of their winning EP on vinyl, and as of today you can officially head over to Bandcamp and grab yourself a copy.

Don’t miss out on a vinyl copy of the stunning When You Lose Me EP from IV League, the winning entry from our last Needle In The Hay competition.

Made up of Bella Venutti and Lachie Gilmour, IV League draw influence from ’90s alt-rock (think The Breeders, The Pixies). When You Lose Me is made up of five dazzling tracks, effortlessly balancing hard-hitting, scratchy rock with moments of melancholic dream pop.

From the raucous Superstar to the sentimental, half time Lose Me, Venutti’s voice is a stunning force throughout, soaring over thick, crunchy guitars and urgent rhythms which sweep you up.

As well as 250 copies of their EP on vinyl, IV League took home a high production live video filmed at JMC Academy, five custom IV League Zippo lighters, plus one year of beer from Young Henrys.

To get your hands on a vinyl copy of When You Lose Me, head over to IV League’s Bandcamp. Check out the packaging of When You Lose Me below.

If you’d like to enter this year’s Needle In The Hay competition, head over here.