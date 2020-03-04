Joan weaves a beautiful tapestry of folk magic on ‘Untold’

There’s something immediately spellbinding about the music of Joan. The Wollongong-based artist has quickly developed a sound that feels equal parts grounded and far-reaching; it’s rooted in folk but stretches far wider.

With the release of her new EP Untold, the singer-songwriter has immediately established her penchant for crafting immersive and earnest gems of sound. If you’re not already listening to this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On her new EP Untold, Wollongong-based singer-songwriter Joan crafts a spellbinding slice of country-folk brilliance.

Throughout the new EP, Joan weaves together elements of country, folk, and indie to deliver something uniquely her own. With soaring vocal melodies and rich, textured instrumentation, Untold is brimming with pure musical charm. Across the EP’s four-track run-time, it builds into something truly dynamic; it expands and contracts, flipping between huge arrangements and raw, stripped-back melodies.

While parts of the EP feel bright and infectious, they still hold an honest emotional weight. It’s this duality that makes Joan’s songwriting so powerful; she guides you through a series of emotions, each as powerful and resonant as the last.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

These still may be relatively early days for this Wollongong artist, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes from Joan.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new EP above.