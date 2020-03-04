Young Henrys to release limited edition International Women’s day beer

Young Henrys are proud to present a limited edition New England IPA in celebration of International Women’s day.

The cheekily named “FREE THE NEIPA” will be available from this Friday just in time for the weekend and is made exclusively and by all the girls at the brewery.

What better way to celebrate womankind on International women’s day than with a limited edition beer made by the women at Young Henrys.

The ever socially engaged Young Henrys have impressed us once again. When they’re not fighting climate change with a glowing vat of algae, they’re celebrating women in the brewing industry which is exactly why they’re everyone’s favourite brewery in the inner west.

The limited-edition brew was a creation by brewers Carla Daunton and Michelle Hanrahan who together decided to push some boundaries and use bergamot as the key infuser; most often found in Earl-grey tea. Whilst whipping up this delicious concoction the pair had the idea to get all the women at Young Henry’s onboard in the brewing process to create a beer bold in flavour and in spirit. There really is no better way to celebrate the women at Young Henrys hard work and to encapsulate the essence of international women’s day than to produce a beer entirely “made by women, enjoyed by everyone”. Click here for a peek at the gals in action.

What’s more, not only can you enjoy this limited edition brew safe in the knowledge it has been produced with love by all the gals at Young Henrys but 10% of the profits go to Newtown based women’s charity Two Good Co. They’re a charity that dedicate themselves to restoring the sense of self-worth amongst vulnerable women by providing them with food, “skills, experience and confidence”. Check out more of what they do here.

So, whether you’re going for a quick drink with the girls or are heading into town to check out one of the all-female line ups, make sure you keep your eyes peeled in venues and bottle shops for Young Henrys’ “FREE THE NEIPA”.