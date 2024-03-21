Sydney’s Young Henrys birdies a hole-in-one with limited edition Swing Juice XPA

Young Henrys partners with Birds of Condor for a limited-edition Swing Juice XPA and a killer merch capsule designed by Sindy Sinn

Calling all good time seekers and golf enthusiasts – there’s a fresh collab on the green, and it’s ready to quench your thirst for both brews and threads!

Sydney’s craft beer kings, Young Henrys, have teamed up with Byron Bay’s legendary golf and lifestyle label Birds of Condor to bring you Swing Juice Country Club XPA.

This limited-edition beer is a surefire ace, clocking in at a breezy 4% ABV. It’s packed with citrusy and piney goodness thanks to a generous, yet balanced, dry hopping that features both Aussie and American hops.

Crisp and refreshing, Swing Juice boasts a solid malt base and a touch of bitterness, making it your perfect golfing companion, no matter your handicap.

But the good times don’t stop at the bottom of the can! Long-time Young Henrys collaborator, the incredible Sindy Sinn, has blessed Swing Juice with her signature vibrant and playful illustrations. The can and case art are guaranteed to grab your attention on the shelf, just like the beer itself.

To help launch the collaboration, Young Henrys’ mates, Sydney punk band Fangz spent a day with Yeah Rad rocking the Birds merch and reining chaos in Sydney’s Inner West, check out the launch video below:

Continuing the party vibes, the Byron Bay golf gurus at Birds of Condor have taken Sinn’s artwork and created a limited-edition merch capsule that’s as epic as your next birdie. Think hats, polos, tees, party shirts, club covers, and even a golf towel – all decked out with Sinn’s stunning designs and the same quality, fun, and meticulous attention to detail that Birds of Condor is famous for.

So grab your mates, hit the course (or the park, we won’t judge!), and swing into some serious summer refreshment with Young Henrys’ Swing Juice Country Club XPA and the matching Birds of Condor merch capsule.

This collab is a limited edition, so get yours before it’s gone!