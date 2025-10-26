Mullet Moments with Great Job!

Their sound? A deep red.

Sydney/Gadigal-based emo-revivalists Great Job! have uncorked their deeply personal debut album, ‘Love and Feel Love’, a record the band describes with the rich, bold character of a deep red wine.

In our recent chat for Mullet Moments, members James and Charlie opened up about the album’s cathartic themes and even shared stories of handling disruptive gig audiences.

The album finds the quartet at their most sincere, toeing a compelling line between punk-infused crowd chants and moments of unfiltered tenderness.

It’s a cathartic journey through self-analysis and mental health, all anchored by Charlie’s unmistakably Australian vocals and James’ precise production.

The band is set to take these new anthems on the road for a massive album launch tour, including coveted support slots with The Smith Street Band.

