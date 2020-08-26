Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Daniel Trakell

Meet Daniel Trakell, a Melbourne artist echoing the poignant melodies of Fleet Foxes or The Shins with a touch of DIY, Elliott Smith charm.

With our Needle In The Hay vinyl competition open once more, we’re back to enjoying an esteemed selection of tunes submitted by Australian and New Zealand artists. For our latest entry spotlight, we’re looking at Daniel Trakell.

Trakell is actually a returning face to Needle In The Hay – he was a finalist of the 2018 competition when he entered an unreleased single. In 2020 it seems he’s back with a force, entering his brand new tune Come To and an unreleased track, both standing amongst the most arresting competition submissions yet.

Based in Melbourne, Trakell has spent a few years etching in a reputation for simply beautiful indie folk tunes. Most often accompanied by his guitar and little else, a Daniel Trakkel song is something worth drinking in deeply; the arrangements are gorgeous as are the stories you’ll find within.

Come To is the latest from the artist, his third new one for the year. Layering easy vocal melodies over acoustic guitars and a soft beat, then powdering the whole lot with some deftly placed slide guitar, there’s an itsy bitsy country influence we’re not mad about at all.

Daniel Trakell will release his upcoming debut album later this year through Swedish label Dumont Dumont, so stay tuned for more from him soon. If you’re loving what you hear so far, be sure to catch up with him on Facebook, Unearthed, or Spotify.

Needle In The Hay is a competition run by Happy Mag, giving one artist the chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl. To enter or find out more, click here.

All Needle In The Hay entrants will receive a voucher to upload their first single for free for the first year to all major music platforms via Spinnup. Find out more here.