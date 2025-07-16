Folktek Resonant Garden: A Synth Dreamt into Being

The Folktek Resonant Garden isn’t just a synth — it’s like an instrument dreamt into existence. 🌙✨

Part sculpture, part sound machine, and completely tactile, it’s built from seven Eurorack modules, including two Alter 1 units and a central Alter 2. On either side, guitar string “sprouts” act as expressive touchpoints — contact-mic modules that translate physical gestures into beautifully unpredictable sounds. 🎻🌱

String them all together and you’ve entered the Soundgarden.

🎥 In this demo, Nic explores two approaches. First, using the contact mics and spring-mounted sprouts to pull out tones that feel almost acoustic. Then, layering in a simple patch from the OP-1 Field to show how the Garden plays with external sources. It’s lush, weird, and deeply immersive.

🌀 In one example, taps to the body sound like a metallic jaw harp, paired with choral-style pads. The Alter effects twist it further — time-stretching, pitch-shifting, and creating cascading delays that loop endlessly into an evolving soundscape.

🎶 The result is something totally unique, totally Folktek.

At the centre are four metal sprouts, playable bars mounted on springs. Each is fitted with its own contact mic, capturing every tap, bow, scrape, or finger drag — turning movement into sound. That raw signal flows into three internal DSP modules: two Alter 1s and one Alter 2.

🎚️ Alter 1 is all about texture and space. With ambient tools like lush reverb, pitch delay, time stretch, and subtle tape-style modulation, it creates dreamy, meditative tones. Perfect for drifting soundscapes.

🎚️ Alter 2 is the wild card. Designed for experimentalists, it delivers glitchy grains, broken delays, noisy clouds and deconstructed textures. It’s chaos — but intentional.

Each Alter unit includes a mix and gain control, three sculpting parameters labelled X, Y and Sift, a copper touch pad to cycle through effects, clock input for tempo control, and CV ins for modulation. 🎛️🔁

The Resonant Garden is available in Monolithic or Discrete builds. Both are stunning. Both are playable art. Whether on stage or in the studio, the Garden invites you to slow down, tune in, and explore a world of sonic possibility. 🌸🎧

There’s no fixed path — just touch, sound, and discovery.

It’s a synth. It’s a performance piece. It’s a sound sculpture.

It’s the Folktek Resonant Garden — and it might just change how you think about instruments forever. 🌿💫