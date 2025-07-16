Pokémon card robbery in Japan takes a surprising turn as rival shop owner arrested

In Japan, to say rare Pokémon cards are serious business, is putting it way too mildly

In a case that’s stirred up the local trading card scene, over 13.7 million yen (around $92,000 AUD) worth of cards and cash were stolen from a shop in Gifu Prefecture last month.

Now, in a development that’s raised more than a few eyebrows, police have arrested a third suspect: the manager of a competing trading card store located nearby.

The robbery happened at 3:30 a.m. on June 16, when two men in their 30s allegedly broke into Card Shop Masters, with one reportedly threatening the owners with a knife before fleeing with the goods.

The third suspect, arrested on July 9, is believed to have played a role behind the scenes – though he’s yet to confirm or deny any involvement, according to police.

The shop has been vocal on social media, identifying the third suspect and calling on others involved to turn themselves in. “There’s no use thinking you won’t get caught. We will definitely catch everyone,” they posted on July 10—a message that’s since gone viral, attracting over a million views.

Collectors and fans have responded with a mix of shock and frustration, particularly at the idea that someone in the same line of work may have had a hand in it.

This isn’t the first time Pokémon cards have been the target of high-stakes theft in Japan. A similar break-in occurred last September in Osaka, with another after-hours robbery involving threats, tied-up staff, and over $67,000 worth of cards stolen.

Curious what all the hype (and crime) is about?

