Where Southern soul meets Fremantle charm

Part New Orleans jazz club, part Fremantle hideaway, the Duke of George is all rhythm and flavour.

Housed in the historic Brush Factory on George Street, this venue pulses with live blues, jazz, and soul, where the music is the heartbeat of the night.

The space is intimate but electric, with dark floorboards, gold-studded armchairs, and banquette seating framing the stage.

By 6:30 PM on a Saturday, the room hums with energy, crowds of all ages sipping cocktails from cut crystal, swaying to guitar riffs, or digging into Southern-inspired dishes like gumbo, cornbread, and fall-off-the-bone fried chicken.

Chef Stuart Laws’ menu mirrors the music’s roots, with shareable plates designed for lingering over a Pemberton pinot or a bourbon-spiked cocktail.

The venue’s four weekly shows feature everything from local blues talents to genre-blurring acts, with Sundays reserved for lazy, soulful afternoons.

Tasteful, chic, and a bloody good feed. Check ’em out!

Duke of George

📍 135 George St, East Fremantle

📞 (08) 9319 1618

🌐 dukeofgeorge.com.au