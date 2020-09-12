News

‘Never Mind the Buzzcocks’ is officially returning to the air

Mary Ali

Mary Ali

Finally, it’s time for some good news: Never Mind the Buzzcocks has officially been confirmed for a revival series on Sky.

One of the biggest and best music quiz shows of all time (apart from the Australian Spicks and Specks with the gorgeous Myf Warhurst, Alan Brough, and Adam Hills) is the United Kingdom’s Never Mind the Buzzcocks and it’s just been announced that it’s returning to air.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks was a UK classic, running for two decades, 28 seasons, and garnering a massive cult following along the way.

Never Mind The Buzzcocks

The show will be revamped by Sky and follow a slightly different format. There are calls for Phill Jupitus, who captained one of the teams for 18 years, and Sean Hughes, Noel Fielding, as well as Bill Bailey to be the panellists, but there’s been no confirmation yet. No date has been set either, and there’s very little information about the revival, but the news has already sent its fans into a tizzy.

The Twitter-verse is already going off its rocker:

Anyway, time to watch some reruns before the revival hits our screens.

