‘Never Mind the Buzzcocks’ is officially returning to the air

Finally, it’s time for some good news: Never Mind the Buzzcocks has officially been confirmed for a revival series on Sky.

One of the biggest and best music quiz shows of all time (apart from the Australian Spicks and Specks with the gorgeous Myf Warhurst, Alan Brough, and Adam Hills) is the United Kingdom’s Never Mind the Buzzcocks and it’s just been announced that it’s returning to air.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks was a UK classic, running for two decades, 28 seasons, and garnering a massive cult following along the way.

The show will be revamped by Sky and follow a slightly different format. There are calls for Phill Jupitus, who captained one of the teams for 18 years, and Sean Hughes, Noel Fielding, as well as Bill Bailey to be the panellists, but there’s been no confirmation yet. No date has been set either, and there’s very little information about the revival, but the news has already sent its fans into a tizzy.

The Twitter-verse is already going off its rocker:

Never Mind The Buzzcocks coming back may be the thing that saves 2020 — Issy Panayis (@IssyPanayis) September 11, 2020

I was only thinking the other day wouldn’t it be good if Never Mind The Buzzcocks returned lo and behold my wish has come true! please let it be Simon Amstell, bill bailey and Phill Jupitus (I know it’s unlikely) — Lee Michael Goswell (@leegoswell) September 11, 2020

2020 has been so bad that the announcement of never mind the buzzcocks returning had brought me to tears — mols (@mollymckayx) September 11, 2020

been rewatching old episodes of never mind the buzzcocks bc im so bored and god it really was the perfect show. just half an hour of simon amstell viciously bullying d list 2000s celebrities — medical waste in blood orange pie (@milkdrinker5000) September 10, 2020

Anyway, time to watch some reruns before the revival hits our screens.