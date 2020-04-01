 ​ ​
People are recreating famous artworks whilst in quarantine and they’re incredible

People around the world have certainly been putting their quarantine time to good use.

A recent hashtag, #TussenKunstEnQuarantaine – which translates to “between art and quarantine” in Dutch – has been gaining traction and people have been taking to social media to post incredible reenactments of classic artworks.

Quarantine truly brings out the weird and whacky in people. In the latest trend, social media users are sharing recreations of famous artworks.

Some of the reimagined artworks include Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, Edvard Munch’s The Scream, Réné Magritte’s The Son Of Man, and even Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

There’s also a rather comical prevalence of toilet paper in the modern reenactments – well and truly giving them that pandemic flair. Check out some of the posts below, and head to the Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine Instagram to see more.

View this post on Instagram

 

Girl and guy with pearls and paper towels 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine #meisjemetdeparel #pleasecommentcredits #hetwarenerzoveel😅@tobeamuse @gittys @_gijs_radix_ @photographs_by_hannah

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mondkapje 3.0 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine @rinkcorjan

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Chique plee art 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine @koninklijkeverzamelingen

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Last van je schouders 🙏🏼#tussenkunstenquarantaine @vitaliy_skrynsky

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Safety first 👏🏼#tussenkunstenquarantaine @luckinlook

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Morning, don’t Skype yet 🖐🏼#tussenkunstenquarantaine @brieclare

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Reddende engel 😇#tussenkunstenquarantaine @callmeolav

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Papier du toilette 💸#tussenkunstenquarantaine @emmabarpeled

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hete aardappel 🤩#tussenkunstenquarantaine #huizeadelaar @xsannejansen

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Safety first ✅ #tussenkunstenquarantaine @merel_b_

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Easy on that paper peeps!🧻#tussenkunstenquarantaine @tsuassuna

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

April 1, 2020

