People are recreating famous artworks whilst in quarantine and they’re incredible

People around the world have certainly been putting their quarantine time to good use.
A recent hashtag, #TussenKunstEnQuarantaine – which translates to “between art and quarantine” in Dutch – has been gaining traction and people have been taking to social media to post incredible reenactments of classic artworks.
Quarantine truly brings out the weird and whacky in people. In the latest trend, social media users are sharing recreations of famous artworks.
Some of the reimagined artworks include Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, Edvard Munch’s The Scream, Réné Magritte’s The Son Of Man, and even Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.
There’s also a rather comical prevalence of toilet paper in the modern reenactments – well and truly giving them that pandemic flair. Check out some of the posts below, and head to the Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine Instagram to see more.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Chique plee art 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine @koninklijkeverzamelingen
View this post on Instagram
Last van je schouders 🙏🏼#tussenkunstenquarantaine @vitaliy_skrynsky
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Morning, don’t Skype yet 🖐🏼#tussenkunstenquarantaine @brieclare
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Hete aardappel 🤩#tussenkunstenquarantaine #huizeadelaar @xsannejansen
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Easy on that paper peeps!🧻#tussenkunstenquarantaine @tsuassuna