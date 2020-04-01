People are recreating famous artworks whilst in quarantine and they’re incredible

People around the world have certainly been putting their quarantine time to good use.

A recent hashtag, #TussenKunstEnQuarantaine – which translates to “between art and quarantine” in Dutch – has been gaining traction and people have been taking to social media to post incredible reenactments of classic artworks.

Quarantine truly brings out the weird and whacky in people. In the latest trend, social media users are sharing recreations of famous artworks.

Some of the reimagined artworks include Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, Edvard Munch’s The Scream, Réné Magritte’s The Son Of Man, and even Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

There’s also a rather comical prevalence of toilet paper in the modern reenactments – well and truly giving them that pandemic flair. Check out some of the posts below, and head to the Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine Instagram to see more.

View this post on Instagram Mondkapje 3.0 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine @rinkcorjan A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Mar 27, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram Chique plee art 🙌🏼 #tussenkunstenquarantaine @koninklijkeverzamelingen A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Mar 21, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Last van je schouders 🙏🏼#tussenkunstenquarantaine @vitaliy_skrynsky A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Mar 26, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Safety first 👏🏼#tussenkunstenquarantaine @luckinlook A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Morning, don’t Skype yet 🖐🏼#tussenkunstenquarantaine @brieclare A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram Reddende engel 😇#tussenkunstenquarantaine @callmeolav A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:40pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Papier du toilette 💸#tussenkunstenquarantaine @emmabarpeled A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Mar 24, 2020 at 1:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Hete aardappel 🤩#tussenkunstenquarantaine #huizeadelaar @xsannejansen A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Mar 25, 2020 at 3:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Safety first ✅ #tussenkunstenquarantaine @merel_b_ A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on Mar 22, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT