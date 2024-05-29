Pond delivers New York cool and Berlin brutalism with ‘So Lo’

Pond is gearing up for their Australian tour with a new single, “So Lo,” from their upcoming album Stung!.

The track blends art-house funk with New York cool and Berlin brutalism, accompanied by an animated visualizer.

Nick Allbrook describes the song’s origins and humorous lyrical twists, promising a unique musical experience.

“I think Gum was just messing around on guitar playing something fun and cheesy and then realized it could be cool in a kind of cold, concrete, No-Wave way. I wrote the line about white dreads while waiting for a bus in Tottenham – maybe there were some hippies around, maybe there weren’t, who can really say where hippies are or aren’t at any given time…

The words were “all these tablets got me breaking in two” but when I first double tracked the vocals they were a bit out of time and gum thought I said, “these tummy tablets got me breaking in two” which made us laugh, and thus, by the laws of Pond, became official.

Some of the lyrics are sad honestly, about watching your future as you’d imagined it evaporate before your eyes – being haunted by “a child as brittle as paper”.

Gum thought I was saying “horny badger, brittle as paper” but that was a bridge too far, even for us.

This song sort of skirts between being horrendously bleak and really dumb.

The vocoder Gin and Gum put on “so European” absolutely kills me.”

POND AUS TOUR JUNE/JULY 2024

Friday 14 June 2024 – VIVID Sydney at Carriageworks, Sydney, NSW – with Delivery

Saturday 15 June 2024 – Altar, Hobart, TAS – with 208L Containers

Thursday 27 June 2024 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA – with Coldwave

Friday 28 June 2024 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC – with Parsnip

Saturday 29 June 2024 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD – with Full Flower Moon Band

Saturday 6 July 2024 – Freo Social, Fremantle, WA – with Gia Como

Tickets on sale at pond.band

POND NORTH AMERICAN TOUR NOV/DEC 2024 (JUST ANNOUNCED!) With special guest Fazerdaze

Tuesday 12 November 2024 – Royale, Boston, MA

Wednesday 13 November 2024 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

Thursday 14 November 2024 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday 16 November 2024 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Sunday 17 November 2024 – Mr. Smalls Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday 19 November 2024 – Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Wednesday 20 November 2024 – St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

Friday 22 November 2024 – Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL

Saturday 23 November 2024 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

Thursday 28 November 2024 – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

Friday 29 November 2024 – Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

Saturday 30 November 2024 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

Tuesday 3 December 2024 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

Thursday 5 December 2024 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

POND UK/EU TOUR SEP/OCT 2024 With special guest Barbagallo

Tuesday 24 September 2024 – Papillon, Southampton, UK

Thursday 26 September 2024 – Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Friday 27 September 2024 – The Wardrobe, Leeds, UK

Saturday 28 September 2024 – The Grove, Newcastle, UK

Sunday 29 September 2024 – King Tut’s Wah Wah, Glasgow, UK

Tuesday 1 October 2024 – XOYO Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Wednesday 2 October 2024 – Thekla, Bristol, UK

Thursday 3 October 2024 – Electric Ballroom, London, UK

Saturday 5 October 2024 – La Trabendo, Paris, FR

Sunday 6 October 2024 – La Grand Salon, Botanique, Brussels, BE

Monday 7 October 2024 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

Tuesday 8 October 2024 – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Cologne, DE

Thursday 10 October 2024 – Hole44, Berlin, DE

Friday 11 October 2024 – Fabrik, Hamburg, DE

Sunday 13 October 2024 – Vega, Copenhagen, DK