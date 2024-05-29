Oeksound’s Bloom: Pioneering a New Era in Plug-In Innovation

Oeksound are creating timeless classics in the time they are needed the most.

Oeksound is a rarity in the plug-in space, not after the old classics or recreating timeless methods but after fresh workflows to suit the modern engineer. Soothe is a name that simultaneously holds as much weight as it does controversy. The purists will shame it relentlessly, whereas the working engineers of today will sing its praises from the rooftops.

Following up ‘Soothe’ with their next venture, ‘Spliff’, they have come out with the much anticipated ‘Bloom’. After talks started during NAMM 2024, its announcement caused much deliberation about its intention and applicable uses. Engineers were questioning the catchphrase “what we wish an eq was”.

The first chance I got, I pulled Bloom up on my mix bus and started going through presets. I was shocked at the space it could bring, while upholding the integrity and giving the feeling as if there was no processing happening at all. The 4 bands work harmoniously together to create a dance of adding and subtracting the pleasantries and unpleasantries of any source you throw at it.

I quickly moved it over to my Lead vocal bus where it brought energy and presence to a once dull and lifeless vocal. Fidelity is a h ard thing to conjure up in post, you’re normally a slave to your recording chain once the input has been captured, but Bloom seemed to have brought a solution to a problem I had just accepted long ago.

Oeksound always has a way of not only filling a job that’s needed, but also creating a new pathway to solutions I didn’t know was possible. A true pioneer in the modern age of plug-in development, creating timeless classics in the time they are needed most. Bloom is a welcomed addition to my daily tool belt and I look forward to the quality of work it helps me achieve.

Head over to the Oeksound Website to learn more.