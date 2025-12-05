Portugal. The Man’s Surprise Guests

Portugal. The Man turned a regular Brooklyn gig into a surreal spectacle.

Portugal. The Man wrapped their Music Hall of Williamsburg show last night with a twist no one saw coming.

What started as a standard encore spiralled into an epic, joyful collision of alt-pop, parody royalty, and one of the most defiant songs in rock history.

Fans were already buzzing when ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic wandered onstage to join the band for ‘Live in the Moment’, but the night didn’t peak there, not even close.

The long-running friendship between Portugal. The Man and Yankovic has spawned remixes, benefit singles, and random onstage pairings over the years, so the crowd welcomed him with open arms.

Then came the curveball: the unmistakable opening riff of a Rage Against the Machine classic.

Before anyone could process the moment, another figure appeared, Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island, dressed head-to-toe as Pee-Wee Herman, strutting into the spotlight like he’d teleported in from a fever dream.

Taccone’s presence alone would’ve been a showstopper, especially considering his recent recovery from a serious pelvic injury, but he went all in, throwing himself into the performance with gleeful abandon.

Together, the trio and the band ripped into ‘Killing in the Name,’ turning the venue into a wall-to-wall scream-along.

Yankovic, best known for accordion-led satire, proved once again that he has an unexpectedly fierce rock-show streak, headbanging, shouting, and leaning into the chaos with complete commitment.

Taccone bounced around in character, while Portugal. The Man anchored the song with thick, snarling riffs that nodded to the original without trying to carbon-copy it.

Everyone can agree the best kind of nights are unplanned.

A regular Tuesday night gig morphed into a deliriously weird celebration of friendship, comedy, and cathartic noise.

Check out more of Portugal. The Man and W’eird Al’ Yankovic work here.