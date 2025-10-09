GLVES’ debut EP Belonging lands today, turning pain into alt-pop power

Elegant pop, with a solid heartbeat – this is GLVES Belonging

GLVES has arrived, and her debut EP Belonging is here to remind us that vulnerability can be radical.

Four tracks deep, it’s a journey through identity, ancestry, and healing — a mix of softness, colour, and emotional honesty that lands like a hug and a punch all at once.

Over the year, GLVES teased the EP with singles that already got everyone talking: Echo, an ambient electronica piece exploring memory and family bonds; Time, shimmering alt-pop with afrobeat-inspired rhythms; and Honesty, a drum-and-bass banger that bursts from intimacy into full-on energy.

Now Lost, co-produced with ARIA Award–winner Rob Amoruso, closes the EP with haunting, raw intensity — fragile at first, then erupting into dramatic surges that capture both heartbreak and resilience.

A proud First Nations artist, GLVES has lit up stages from Splendour in the Grass and Dark Mofo to Yabun, Blak Day Out, and BIGSOUND 2025, creating live experiences that are immersive, unforgettable, and full of feeling.

And she’s not stopping there: a remix pack featuring AROHA, Moss, and Hylander reimagines the EP, expanding its alt-pop universe while keeping its heart intact.

Belonging is out now on all streaming platforms and vinyl. It’s bold, it’s intimate, it’s GLVES — and it’s a reminder that softness is strength, and scars can bloom.