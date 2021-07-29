Popular content creator Preach Gaming quits ‘Word of Warcraft’ due to Activision Blizzard scandal

Preach Gaming has been a respected and influential member of the World of Warcraft community since its early days. But the Activision Blizzard culture scandal, and a product of diminishing quality, has led to his decision to step away.

Preach Gaming amassed a huge online following covering all things related to Blizzard’s enormously popular MMO World of Warcraft. During this decade-long spell, where he created a staggering number gameplay videos and informative tutorials, he experienced the best and worst the game has to offer.

However, with World of Warcraft’s parent company (Activision Blizzard) embroiled in controversy surrounding its reported misogynistic workplace culture, as well as his own disenchantment with the MMO at an all-time high, Preach Gaming has decided the time is right to move on.

The World of Warcraft community have struck a relatively unified position on the Activision Blizzard scandal, staging in-game protests and shows of support for the staff members who are demanding change from their employers. But as Preach Gaming has demonstrated, sometimes the most powerful act of dissent is to vote with your feet.

In a lengthy announcement video, Preach Gaming explained his decision was primarily due to the Activision Blizzard’s response to the allegations:

“So, first reason (for quitting) is obviously the recent allegations,” he began.

“That was really the straw that broke the camel’s back. It is the tipping point. To find out after all that we’ve been through with World of Warcraft since probably the beginning of BfA, on top of that, this environment that’s existed within Blizzard, to the point now that they’re staging a walkout… due to Blizzard’s awful, reprehensible response… At that point I no longer feel comfortable promoting and advertising the game.”

After so many years, the time has come to say goodbye to World of Warcraft.

You can also find a video discussing my decisions on our Highlights Channelhttps://t.co/i5DTiVKdh4https://t.co/4xw38j6TtH — Mike (@PreachGaming) July 28, 2021

Although Preach Gaming did clarify that he has also grown disenchanted with World of Warcraft, believing that the team behind its development has failed to provide enough innovation to keep it interesting and fun to play:

“Reason number two is, at this point, I honestly have very little positive to say about World of Warcraft. It does feel like the last few years, Blizzard has really pushed to have players like myself leave…There is so much that could’ve been done with each of those features that just hasn’t been done. They’ve let us down far too often.”

Some World of Warcraft fans have argued that by staying Preach Gaming could help contribute to a better World of Warcraft, and through his influence, a better Activision Blizzard.

Preach Gaming isn’t the only World of Warcraft creator to voice their disappointment with Activision Blizzard, and it is hopefully as sign that more will follow him out the door. Until this culture of misogyny has been ripped from the company’s offices and reparations have been made, they are being made to suffer in perhaps the only way they fully understand: financially.