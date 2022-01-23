QLD Health Minister slammed Pauline Hanson and it was awesome

The One Nation leader, Pauline Hanson was called “irresponsible and dangerous” for the comments she has made about COVID-19.

Pauline Hanson was recently heard speaking at an online anti-tax mandate event, saying Aussies had been “lied to” about how many people had died during the pandemic.

Now, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath wants a royal commission into Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she managed to make fun of one of QLD’s worst at the same time.

“I’m going to stand on a platform that I believe that we need a royal commission into Covid and the way it was handled,” Hanson said.

“We’ve had premiers, health professionals and other people that have just bumbled their way through this.

“They haven’t been truthful with the public and it means we need to have answers to this.”

D’Ath was questioned about the commission and hit back saying: “Maybe they should have a royal commission into the number of elected with anti-vax sentiment and what damage that’s done in people coming out and getting vaccinated and believing these false truths out there about the safety of vaccines and about whether Covid is real and where it’s come from,”

Though the current royal commission is in regards to how the nation and its leaders have handled the pandemic, D’Ath has got a great point. We’d love to see Pauline Hanson try to explain herself.