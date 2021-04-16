Roland launches the new TD-50X range of V-Drums

For those wanting to bash out John Bonham’s Moby Dick at 3 am, Roland’s new TD-50X range may be something to add to the shopping cart.

Sound technology titan Roland continues to dominate the electric drum kit market with the release of the next generation of V-Drums. The Japanese company are known for producing top-quality electric kits that feel fantastic to play and give the user convenience and control when adapting their sound.

At the heart of the new flagship range of V-Drums is the TD-50X sound module, a built-in interface that allows the user to assign over 900 specially recorded sounds to each of the pads on the kit. Each sound can be tuned and tweaked to replicate specific tuning and muffling levels, as well as mixed to ensure that the player is getting a clear and quality drum sound. For added convenience, the module comes with 70 preset kits, and a wide range of effects such as reverb, distortion and delay. The three kits making use of the TD-50X are the TD-50KV2, the TD-50K2 and the VAD706.

The TD-50KV2 offers the best electric playing experience, with large mesh pads and rubber cymbals, with sensory technology replicating the real deal. This ensures that you get the right sound depending on where on the drum or cymbal you hit, and how hard. The TD-50KV2 also comes with a full-size bass drum, giving authentic feeling feedback from your pedal.

The TD-50K2 combines this high-quality playing experience with the added convenience of a smaller size and easier portability. The TD-50K2 swaps out the full-size kick and large pads for much more compact options, making it the perfect kit for small spaces.

Finally, there is the VAD706, a hybrid acoustic/electric kit. This combination is perfect for those who prefer the real feel and customisation of an acoustic kit, but like to incorporate electronic sounds and other samples into their playing. Making use of premium shells with built-in triggers results in a truly custom experience.

One of the many things that makes this new range of electronic kits truly great is the addition of the new VH-14D digital hi-hat. As any drummer who has played an electric kit knows, the hi-hats are never quite the same, with the feedback from the stick feeling dramatically different and the pedal itself always causing mischief. The VH-14D aims to fix this, featuring the same sensory technology as the rest of the pads, and enhanced detection capabilities.

Head over to Roland for more details.