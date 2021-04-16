Over 475,000 ‘Warzone’ players have been banned, but cheaters are still bragging online

If there’s a game, there’s a way. That seems to be the motto Call of Duty: Warzone fans are still abiding by after cheater purges have banned 475,000 players.

Call of Duty has been around for a long time, and nowadays Warzone is undoubtedly one of the world’s most well-known shooters. But having such a large and long-lasting fanbase also means that it has had its fair share of drama. Remember the time a convict brutally assaulted an officer just to grab a copy of the game?

Activision, the developers of Call of Duty, have recently published an ‘Anti-cheat Progress Report’, which you can read here. The team appear adamant to quash all cheaters; having recently confiscated over 45,000 fake or black market accounts, resulting in approximately 475,000 players being issued permabans in total.

Currently, cheat detectors are only being employed in Call of Duty and Call of Duty: Warzone. However, the whole team at Activision seem fed up with the entire situation. They recently released a statement on their stance regarding cheaters:

“Cheaters are never welcome. To date, our security and enforcement team has issued more than 475,000 permabans in Call of Duty: Warzone. Yesterday’s large banwave was our seventh high-volume set of bans since February.”

“In addition, our security and enforcement teams also issue bans daily – seven days a week – to individual offenses or repeat offenders. The combination of daily bans plus large-scale banwaves are an integral focus of our efforts.”

Players aren’t too fussed, though. Despite the seemingly strict and ominous actions Activision have taken, many Call of Duty fans are still relatively cynical about the overall anti-cheat measures in the games.

Some cheaters use traditional methods of hacking, while others have taken a more innovative approach. Certain players have claimed that they can avoid permabans by equipping night-vision goggles. Since this item isn’t officially part of Warzone, this move actually manages to bypass Activision’s cheat detection. Either way, the wave of bans currently occurring in Call of Duty haven’t had their desired effect.

At this point I’m convinced @BadBoyBeaman will get an official emoji before we get a working anti cheat in call of duty titles… — FuZ (@FuzLive) April 10, 2021

Cheating has become a major issue with online gaming; effecting basically every game over the last decade. Recently, some game companies have decided to take matters into their own hands by banning the players, much like what’s happening with Call of Duty right now.

Others have adopted more creative approaches, like Fall Guys and their whole ‘Cheater Island’ saga, where the developers ended up so frustrated they released the ‘BIG YEETUS AND ANTI-CHEETUS’ mid-season update.