“The rise and fall of Cheater Island”: a saga by ‘Fall Guys’

Fall Guys have taken fans on a wild journey through their ‘Cheater Island’ thread, tagging Netflix just in case they get a film deal out of it.

In an amusing thread on Twitter, Fall Guys have shared the story of their actions against the many cheaters plaguing their wonderful game. Alongside mentions of their Dev team’s hard work, their September 14th thread was a wild ride.

The saga starts with the explanation of having cheat detection built into the game, not banning anyone initially, “just gathering data carefully”. After determining that the software only picked up legitimate cheaters, they launched ‘Cheater Island’. This special island was to be filled with only criminals.

Even when the cheaters realised they were tagged, instead of not cheating they just tried to work around it. Fall Guys stated that “we want people to have fun, but not at the expense of others”. So they kept lowering the threshold.

During all of this time… we kept increasing the thresholds on our cheat detection. We were 100% confident that anyone being flagged as a cheater was DEFINITELY cheating. This was super important to us. We didn’t want to falsely ban anyone. — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 14, 2020

The tagging worked in a way that after a cheater was tagged, they could finish the game they were in, but then they would be sorted into matches with other cheaters. However, each game needs 40 or more players, so if there wasn’t enough cheaters in one region, the map wouldn’t load and the cheaters would continuously fall.

The cheaters would be stuck in the loading queue. Sometimes, people would complain about “falling forever”, so the Fall Guys team knew they were just cheaters stuck between matches. Unfortunately for the teams clearly waiting to see a Cheater’s Island match, there never seemed to be enough cheaters for a game, and the players were learning fast.

The team rejoiced when they finally got their first few Cheater Island matches… however it soon took a turn for the worse.

Here’s another video that we think is Cheater Island The person recording isn’t cheating… Either they didn’t cheat, just for the video… Or it’s a genuine server and a legit player… Either way, it makes the game look bad pic.twitter.com/wxTyIA9Urr — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 14, 2020

Even though Fall Guys knew the Cheater Island matches were happening, the players didn’t, and any videos that might have come out of Cheater Island matches were just making the game itself look broken. So instead, the team have made sure that cheaters are unable to login.

Fall Guys then announced their newly released mid-season update: ‘BIG YEETUS AND ANTI-CHEATUS’.

The ‘Anti-Cheatus’ section of the update is due to Fall Guys adding Epic’s Anti-Cheat to the game in order to ensure no more cheating.

The update also includes remixed gauntlet levels, and the brand-new inclusion of ‘Big Yeetus’, a giant hammer designed to yeet players across the map with gusto. A fine addition.

I realise this has been an insanely long thread… But… That’s the story of Cheater Island… And the reasoning behind why we’ve been so cryptic and vague! 🕵️👌 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 14, 2020

