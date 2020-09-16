Here’s your first look at the new AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards… in ‘Fortnite’

AMD have introduced the first look at their new Radeon graphic card series, the RX 6000, set to drop this October.

In a bold move, AMD have announced their new Radeon RX 6000 series via Twitter – and Fortnite.

AMD are developers of computer processors, and their latest graphics card series looks quite impressive. In a Tweet posted yesterday on the Radeon RX Twitter page, gamers got their first look at their new range of next-gen goodies.

While some people have been quick to notice the similarities between the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series and the recently announced NVIDIA RTX 30 series, the Radeon still stands out in its own way.

The sleek new design includes triple axial fans and dual 8-pin power connectors, a big improvement from AMD’s previous graphic cards. There hasn’t been much news on more in-depth details, but there’s still some time until release for more tidbits to come.

Presumably, these graphics cards will be tailor-made to run games developed with next-gen consoles in mind, such as those already announced for the PS5 and the Xbox One X/S. The official series release will be on October 28th.

Until then, gamers can explore the new card through the Radeon RX 6000 Fortnite Creative Island.

Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design, and you can study every angle yourself on our Fortnite Creative Island. 8651-9841-1639. pic.twitter.com/KGQAOXDivZ — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 14, 2020

