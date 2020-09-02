NVIDIA’s next-gen RTX 30 graphics cards are next level

NVIDIA has revealed their next generation GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards, bringing new levels of power to your PC this September and October.

NVIDIA are introducing some powerful new graphic cards this month and the next – here’s your first look at them. With the first launching September 17th, NVIDIA will release the GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090.

NVIDIA plans to bring “stunning visuals, faster frame rates, and AI acceleration for gamers and creators” through their new toys. To do so, they’ve implemented faster Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors.

NVIDIA are proud to announce the new GeForce RTX 30 Series will be world-firsts on multiple counts, including:

The first gaming-class graphic cards with up to 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM

The first GPUs with HDMI 2.1 for 4K refresh rate and 8K gaming

The first discrete GPUs that support for the AV1 codec (which lets you watch high-res streams with less bandwidth)

The first use of dual axial flow through cooling solutions in their Founders Edition cards

A graphics card announcement would be remiss without explaining the eSport and streaming possibilities, and NVIDIA were happy to oblige. They detailed some impressive new technology that’s perfect for competitors, streamers, creators, and gamers alike – check it out below:

The NVIDIA Reflex reduces system latency for “split-second PC gaming responsiveness”

AI-enhanced video and voice comms coming with NVIDIA Broadcast

8K HDR gaming is no longer a thing of the future with the NVIDIA DLSS updates

And NVIDIA Studio enhances the speed of creative applications like never before

The first GeForce RTX 30 series graphic card to be released will be the GeForce RTX 3080, due September 17th for a price tag of AU$1,139. The GeForce RTX 3090’s release date is September 24th, with the GeForce RTX 3070 coming out in October. The 3090 is priced around AU$2,429, while the 3070 is AU$809.

Watch this GeForce RTX 30 presentation by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to learn more, and read the full explanation of the GeForce RTX 30 Series here.