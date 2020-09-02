3 Modulation FX You’ll Actually Use: meet Arturia’s fresh plugin bundle

3 Modulation FX You’ll Actually Use is the latest addition to Arturia’s growing family of plugins. It consists of a classic chorus, phaser and flanger.

Arturia has already released preamp, delay, filter, reverb, and compressor bundles as part of their effects ‘You’ll Actually Use’ series, all available in their FX Collection.

Now they’re adding to the series with a trio of modulation effects: an analog chorus, multi-mode flanger and dual phaser. All of which are circuit-accurate representations of the classic hardware.

In recent times, modulation has come roaring back into fashion, thanks to artists like Tame Impala, Mac Demarco, and King Gizzard all indulging in these psychedelic sounds. Modulation offers subtle to extreme tonal colours and is typically based on filtering the incoming signal, or emulating tape-based techniques.

The Chorus Dimension-D is based on the 1979 Roland SDD-320, a rack-mounted piece of hardware that’s been used by too many artists to list. It’s likely to be the chorus sound you’re hearing in your head and now it’s obtainable via Arturia’s digital recreation. The Chorus Dimension-D aims to be soft and subtle like the original, though it packs a bit of drive without the typical pitch-modulation sound.

Next up is the Phaser-Bi Tron, an emulation of the Mu-Tron Bi-Phase, which is also from the ’70s. It has two independent phasing circuits, two oscillators, advanced routing options and a distinctly warm sound.

Finally, we have the Flanger BL-20, based on the Bel BF-20 Stereo Flanger, designed by former Genesis guitarist Mick Barnard. Arturia describes the BL-20 as “flanger but not as you know it“, boasting the versatility of the effect, being able to go “from faint stereo width to out-of-this-world compound modulation in no-time“.

