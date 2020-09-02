Rewarding people who go off the beaten path, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will include tidbits from English and viking myths in multiple side quests.

Ubisoft have revealed new mythical aspects of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla through a new developer walkthrough shown during the gamescom Future Games Show.

The mythical beasts gameplay displayed three quests related to mythical creatures and stories across the map. The quests aren’t in the main storyline, rather the kind you’ll find through a little exploration.

As Valhalla’s narrative director, Darby McDevitt walked audiences through how certain side quests will apply to the lore found within Valhalla.

The first beast described was the Black Shuck, a creature based off the multitude of British legends about big, scary doggos. Unlike the other inclusions of animals within the game, the Black Shuck is a terrifying creature. Valhalla’s Shuck will specifically be focused on the ‘devil’ aspect of the legends, a vicious fighter for Eivor to face.

The second myth explained is the presence of the Daughters of Lerion, a homage to Shakespeare and King Lear. Cordelia, Regan, and Goneril fight to protect their father’s legacy, where players can find the three magical daughters across the map and will come across many clues to solve their mystery.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also includes the story of the lost Drengr of Ragnar Lothbrok, a famous Viking warrior. The six warriors wish to join their leader in the halls of Valhalla and will fight with Eivor – or against her – to find their glorious place.

The inclusion of mythical aspects within Valhalla truly seems a worthy treat for players searching for mystery and adventure.

