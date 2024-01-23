SHANN.N steps into the spotlight with her first solo release.

Previously known for her work in Melbourne’s Fulton Street, SHANN.N embarks on her solo journey with soulful Love Dressed Down

Co-written with musician and producer PattyBoomba, Love Dressed Down tracks the slow demise of a long term relationship, and the pain that comes with the awareness of the end. Showcasing her vocal aptitude and songwriting chops, SHANN.N takes a brazen step into her solo career with this debut.

Love Dressed Down is built on a foundation of gentle acoustic guitar and strings, swelling with layered back up vocals and spoken word interjections. Capturing the disappointment, heartache and resignation that comes with a break up, SHANN.N’s vocals soar as she asserts herself as a strong solo act.

Channeling R&B/soul contemporaries H.E.R and Jorja Smith, Love Dressed Down exists purely to elevate SHANN.N’s vocals to a higher plane.

It’s no surprise that Fulton Street were such a Melbourne favourite, particularly with SHANN.N at the helm.

With the commanding presence necessary to drive such a gentle arrangement, SHANN.N shows all the promise of a soul icon.

“Undress me with your words and what our whole world fall apart,” an affective metaphor that threads throughout the hooky chorus.

Equally hopeless and hopeful, there is something about the energy of Love Dressed Down that makes the end feel a little less destructive.

Although with what sounds like crying in the last few seconds of the track, SHANN.N is clearly unafraid to place her vulnerability in the limelight.

Love Dressed Down brims with crisp and polished production. Coated in clarity and finessed with precision, this debut couldn’t have been clearer in its delivery.

SHANN.N personality shines through in the spaces, where she screams in the background or piles harmonies on top of harmonies to create a sea of sound.

There is plenty of drama throughout Love Dressed Down, an intensity that is at times unexpected but easily welcomed.

It all adds to the picture of SHANN.N that this debut draws; an artist with the gall to take herself all the way and the talent with which to do so.

Listen to Loved Dressed Down below.