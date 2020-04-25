Pawnee is back! The Parks and Recreation cast are reuniting for a COVID-19 special

Get ready to treat yo self, because the cast of NBC’s beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation are returning for a benefit special this Thursday (April 30th). The scripted episode will run for 30 minutes, with all proceeds going to Feeding America to support the organisation’s 200 food banks during COVID-19.

The special will document the response of the Pawnee local government department to the effects of social distancing, and will feature all your favourites from the cast.

Order some waffles from JJ’s Diner, pour yourself a glass of Lagavulin, and enjoy the first Parks and Recreation reunion since finishing the show in 2015..

Leslie Knope herself, Amy Poehler, announced the episode over the show’s Twitter just yesterday. “Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing,” the episode’s writer and show co-creator Mike Schur writes.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money. I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

The show’s entire main cast will make appearances, alongside a number of rumoured special guests. NBCUniversal and cast members have already pledged $500,000 to Feeding America, with sponsors State Farm and Subaru also donating $150,000 each.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret… On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

The benefit will air 8:30pm on NBC, with the show’s seven seasons available on Stan. Prepare yourself for Thursday’s show by reliving some of the show’s greatest moments.