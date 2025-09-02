The Weeknd makes history as Blinding Lights tops five billion plays on Spotify

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights becomes the first song to hit five billion Spotify streams.

The Weeknd has made history, again.

Just months after saying goodbye to his alter ego in Hurry Up Tomorrow, Abel Tesfaye’s 2019 megahit Blinding Lights has become the first song to surpass five billion streams on Spotify.

The streaming platform confirmed the milestone on August 31, cementing the track’s place as a global streaming phenomenon.

Since its release on the After Hours album, Blinding Lights has dominated charts worldwide.

It spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, went on to hold a record-breaking 90 weeks in the chart overall, and previously became the first track to hit four billion streams in January 2024.

It is also the most streamed song of all time on Spotify’s “Billions Club” playlist, a collection of tracks that have each crossed the billion-stream threshold.

The milestone sparked a wave of celebration online.

Fans flooded social media with tributes to the track’s longevity, while The Weeknd reposted Spotify’s announcement on his Instagram Story during a tour stop, thanking listeners for their support over the years.

For many, the achievement reinforces how Blinding Lights has transcended its initial release to become a defining pop anthem of the decade.

The track’s influence extends well beyond streaming platforms.

It ignited viral TikTok dance challenges, became a fixture in advertising campaigns, and has remained a staple on radio stations globally.

Its nostalgic synthwave sound, influenced by 1980s pop, has even been credited with sparking a retro revival in mainstream pop music throughout the 2020s.

With Blinding Lights, The Weeknd also holds another rare distinction – multiple songs in Spotify’s elite tier.

His 2016 hit Starboy recently surpassed four billion streams, making him one of the few artists with more than one track to do so.

The Weeknd’s latest milestone underscores more than just commercial success.

From TikTok trends to stadium anthems, Blinding Lights continues to shine at a scale few songs ever reach.