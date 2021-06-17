This 100% online short course is aimed at anyone wanting to get into radio

Want to get into radio, but not sure where to start? Radio Fundamentals is a short course from AFTRS that could be exactly what you’re looking for.

The path to radio success is a tough one. Like any creative industry you’ll need to spend valuable time learning – either formally through a college or institution or by volunteering in community or university stations. The latter camp is attractive to many under normal circumstances; who doesn’t want to work alongside artists and radio professionals in a community-driven environment?

But as we all know, right now stations all over the world are working on an essential-only skeleton staff. That’s where the AFTRS short course Radio Fundamentals comes in; it’s just over a month long, it’s fully completable online, and you’ll be hard pressed to find a better introduction to the industry when you walk out the other side.

Radio Fundamentals is an introductory course, suitable for complete beginners as well as those with some community radio experience. It’ll likely be your first taste of broadcast law and the shape of the industry, plus it will outline a few basic techniques and ideas that sit at the medium’s heart.

The six-week program will be taught by Kristian McKenna who spent close to 14 years working in breakfast radio for Southern Cross Austereo.

The course is also being offered online and right now, you can save 20% with code ‘WINTERWARMER’ if you sign up by June 30th.

Some of the skills you’ll walk away with include:

An introduction to the radio industry and broadcast law

Learn how to source and develop content and have a greater understanding of formats and daypart programming

Learn industry techniques for interviewing, writing for radio, producing and building shows

